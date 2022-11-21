Kelly Rowland calms the AMAs crowd after Chris Brown’s victory

Kelly Rowland calmed the audience, following Sunday’s booing of Chris Brown.

The former member of Destiny’s Child said she would accept the trophy on his place.

Rowland’s defence of Brown, was met with mixed reactions.

Advertisement

Kelly Rowland calmed the audience down, following Sunday’s booing of Chris Brown for winning the American Music Award.

The former member of Destiny’s Child announced that 33-year-old Brown had won the Favorite Male R&B Artist award, adding that she would accept the trophy on his place because he couldn’t be present.

Rowland, 41, responded to the crowd’s boos with “Excuse me.” “Chill out.”

The “Dilemma” singer addressed Brown directly after calling him a “great performer.”

The actress said,“Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music,” “I’ll take this award [and] bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations, and congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Rowland’s defence of Brown, who has been accused of violence against women repeatedly, was met with mixed reactions on social media.

Advertisement

Twitter user’s questions, “Why was Kelly Rowland going so hard for Chris brown on that stage?”

“What the f–k is Chris brown doing still winning awards and why is Kelly Rowland up there thanking his ass wtf truly.”

To which a third responded, “Thank you Kelly Rowland for that genuine love you just showed Chris Brown for winning,” was added.

On Saturday, the dancer asserted that he was scheduled to give a Michael Jackson homage during the 50th annual awards ceremony.

ARE U SERIOUS? Brown shared video from what looked to be a rehearsal with his Instagram followers over the weekend to explain. “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

The show’s creators have not yet commented on the performance’s apparent abrupt cancellation.

Advertisement

Since hitting Rihanna in 2009, the songwriter has faced criticism numerous times, including accusations of hitting a woman in 2021 that were later dropped due to “insufficient evidence” and a lawsuit for allegedly drugging and raping a woman in 2020.

When the 2020 accusation was made, Brown responded to it on Instagram by writing, “Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bulls-t.

In addition, Karreuche Tran, Brown’s ex-girlfriend who appeared as a presenter on Sunday’s show, allegedly got into fights with him.

From 2010 through 2015, the couple had an on-again, off-again relationship. In 2017, Tran accused Brown of punching her in the stomach and pushing her down a flight of stairs.

After that, the actress won a five-year restraining order against her ex.

At the time, Brown refuted her claims, asserted that she “doesn’t need a restraining order,” and charged that she was attempting to “promote something.”

Advertisement

Also Read Chris Brown Wins Favorite Male R&B Artist AMA’22 Chris Brown wins Favourite Male R&B Artist AMA'22 Shortly after criticising...