Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split last month

A source says that both of them are very busy with their careers right now, and that’s what they’ve decided to put first. Jenner, who is 27 years old, has a line of tequila called 818 and a modelling career that is doing very well. Booker, who is 26 years old, is a part of the NBA.

“They love and respect each other a lot and want the best for each other,” says another source.

A source also said that Jenner and Booker both agreed to end their relationship, and it was just a matter of when. However, Jenner and Booker do plan to stay in touch.

The now-ex-couple went out together in 2020, but they didn’t make it official on Instagram until Valentine’s Day 2021. A source told at the time: “What started out as a fun hookup has turned into a relationship. They only hang out with each other, and Kendall is happy with Devin.”

It’s not the first time Jenner and Booker are said to have broken up. Entertainment Tonight and E! News said in June that the couple had broken up after two years together.

In August, Jenner’s Instagram Story of an axe-throwing and zip-lining date seemed to show that they were still together.

