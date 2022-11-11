Advertisement
Kevin Hawkins shocked by Gwen Stefani revelation

Kevin Hawkins shocked by Gwen Stefani revelation

Kevin Hawkins shocked by Gwen Stefani revelation

Kevin Hawkins and Gwen Stefani

  • Kevin Hawkins is being coached by Gwen Stefani on The Voice.
  • She revealed that she thought she wouldn’t be able to make it through a singing competition.
  • Kevin admitted he was “stunned” to hear her share her insecurities with him.
Kevin Hawkins was shocked by what Gwen Stefani said. Kevin, who is being coached by the No Doubt star, made a startling disclosure in an interview with Hello.

In response to a question, the Voice participant noted, “The most surprising thing about Gwen to me was when she stated that she felt as though she wouldn’t be able to make it through a singing competition such as The Voice.”

“It’s crazy because she’s my coach and she knows the industry inside and out and the advice she gives is spot on.”

He continued: “I was stunned to hear her say that because I think she’s a great singer. This also lets you know she’s human. We all have those thoughts about ourselves at times. We all have insecurities and for her to share hers made me love her even more. She’s pure and a breath of fresh air.”

He admitted: “Gwen loves my style. We actually discussed what I would be wearing for live shows and even talked about shopping together. She told me that I am the complete package and it wasn’t to boost my ego or anything. She genuinely meant it. She said to me, ‘I can tell you have wanted this for a long time, you were born for this, and you are ready.'”

During Gwen’s recent visit at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City, she was asked about Blake’s departure from The Voice after 23 seasons. While she admits she was unprepared for her husband’s huge decision, she was tremendously supportive of the efforts he has made to make the show as popular as it is now.

