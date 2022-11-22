Kriti Sanon TELLS what it is about Varun Dhawan that she dislikes the most

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya opens November 25.

Amar Kaushik’s film centres about werewolves, a fresh concept in Indian cinema.

Kriti Sanon highlighted Varun Dhawan’s worst habit in a recent interview.

Kriti Sanon finds Varun Dhawan’s ‘distant’ phone manner annoying. She said Bhediya actor never says Hi, Hello, or Bye and never calls back. “When Varun calls, there’s no hi, hello, nothing. Second, he’s always distracted when he puts down the phone. He never says goodbye, merely “I’ll call you haan.” No call! Beginning and ending are disconnected. Sometimes he disappears without saying goodbye “”Kriti,”

Kriti loves Bhediya’s climax.

Kriti Sanon chose a scene in Bhediya where she, Abhishek Bannerjee, and Sarwan Ali Palijo evaluate Varun Dhawan’s ‘bum’ after he’s bitten by the Bhediya. Abhishek Bannerjee’s expressions were too comical, according to the actress. Kriti also discussed how she became friends with Varun during Dilwale, their first film together. The Bhediya leads are now close.

After Stree and Roohi, Amar Kaushik’s film is the third in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy franchise. Varun Dhawan is expected to play Bhediya in Stree 2 and other sequels.

