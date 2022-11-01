Maisie Smith and Max George spotted together, spark engagement rumors

Max George romance with Maisie Smith: Pictures viral
Photos of Max George and Maisie Smith kissing have gone viral. The...
Monday’s Instagram post of a video of Maisie Smith wearing a ring fueled engagement rumors that she is engaged to her boyfriend Max George.
During a romantic getaway last week, she was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger, sparking engagement rumors.
The EastEnders actress, age 21, and The Wanted actor, age 34, stood on an open-top bus with the soap star’s arm slung over his shoulder.
Maisie was happy than ever in the affectionate footage, in which she wore a leopard-print frock with huge sunglasses.
Maisie’s ring appeared to be costume jewelry rather than a diamond engagement ring upon closer inspection.
Max, meanwhile, was dapper in a quarter-zip polo shirt, grey cream pants, and chunky Converse platforms.
It comes after Maisie Smith sported a massive band on her wedding finger for the first time, leaving admirers to wonder if the couple is now engaged.
Maisie confessed in a recent Tik Tok that her boyfriend Max was her “childhood crush” earlier this week.
