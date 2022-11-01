Maisie Smith and Max George spotted together, spark engagement rumors

Maisie Smith posted a video of herself wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

The actress and boyfriend Max George sparked engagement rumors after she sported the accessory during a romantic getaway.

They were seen holding hands and cuddling in an open-top bus.

Monday’s Instagram post of a video of Maisie Smith wearing a ring fueled engagement rumors that she is engaged to her boyfriend Max George.

During a romantic getaway last week, she was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger, sparking engagement rumors.

The EastEnders actress, age 21, and The Wanted actor, age 34, stood on an open-top bus with the soap star’s arm slung over his shoulder.

Maisie was happy than ever in the affectionate footage, in which she wore a leopard-print frock with huge sunglasses.

Maisie’s ring appeared to be costume jewelry rather than a diamond engagement ring upon closer inspection.

Max, meanwhile, was dapper in a quarter-zip polo shirt, grey cream pants, and chunky Converse platforms.

It comes after Maisie Smith sported a massive band on her wedding finger for the first time, leaving admirers to wonder if the couple is now engaged.

Maisie confessed in a recent Tik Tok that her boyfriend Max was her “childhood crush” earlier this week.