Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Malaika Arora jokes about her acting career in new promo

Malaika Arora jokes about her acting career in new promo

Articles
Malaika Arora jokes about her acting career in new promo

Malaika Arora jokes about her acting career in new promo

Malaika Arora posted a new clip from her new show, Moving In with Malaika, on Instagram. She made fun of the movies she made in Bollywood. She didn’t care about what people thought about her job or her problems in general. She said that she wants to give everyone something new to talk about. The promo video for her show got a lot of attention from fans. Moving In With Malaika will mark her OTT debut.

When the voiceover talked about Malaika’s problems and struggles, she said,  “Guys, Malaika hu, Malala nahi (I am Malaika, not Malala). Everyone knows my problems are first-world. Reality show hai (It is a reality show) can we please keep it real?” She was very angry when the ad said she was a youth icon and the nation’s pride. She decided to introduce herself and said, “You know what, I’ve got this. I’ll give fans, friends, and even ex-friends something new to talk about.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

