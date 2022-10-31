Maralee Nichols Shares Photos of Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son Dressed Up for Halloween

Maralee Nichols is having a first Halloween party for her baby boy.

The 31-year-old fitness model, who has a 10-month-old son with Tristan Thompson, posted a rare Instagram Story on Monday showing Theo’s first Halloween costume.

Nichols first posted a throwback picture of herself in a black skeleton onesie with her baby bump from last Halloween. She then posted a new picture of her and Theo in matching skeleton pyjamas, but his face was cut out of the picture.

Nichols later shared more photos from “October with my pumpkin” in another Instagram post. The pictures show the mother and son exploring a pumpkin patch and going to Disneyland. The last picture is of Nichols and Theo dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf, respectively.

Thompson is also the father of a 3-month-old son and a 4-year-old daughter, True, with his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian. He also has a 5-year-old son, Prince, with his ex-wife Jordan Craig.

Nichols shared photos of baby Theo — who will turn 1 on Dec. 1 — in August. In one photo, Theo rested on his stomach facing away from the camera with his head held up, while the new mom’s Pomeranian sat on the bed nearby. The second photo showed Theo’s hand reaching for a sippy cup that read “the man, the myth, the legend.”

In January, the NBA star said on his Instagram Story, “I own my acts. I look forward to peacefully raising our kid now that paternity is verified.”

He said, “I apologise to everyone I’ve harmed or disappointed during this experience both publicly and individually.”