Margot Robbie says female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is dead

A female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been scrapped.

“They apparently do not want to do it though,” Robbie says about the project.

The female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie from Disney is headed for Davy Jones’ locker. According to its almost-star, the franchise revival, in which Margot Robbie was to have the lead role, has been scrapped.

Robbie claims in a Vanity Fair interview that “We once thought it would be incredibly cool to have a story that was more female-led—not entirely female-led, but simply a different kind of story.

We spent a long time researching that notion. They apparently do not want to do it though.” Since the project’s announcement in June 2020, there haven’t been many updates.

The 2020 film Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie, was to be written by Christina Hodson, and Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first five Pirates films, was attached to produce.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, which is based on the historic Disney theme park ride of the same name, was an unexpected smash in the summer of 2003, grossing over $650 million worldwide and earning Johnny Depp an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor.

Four sequels followed, and they collectively brought in over three billion dollars at the box office.

The movies have, however, required budgets the size of galleons, and they increasingly rely on the revenue from the global box office.

Since 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which was a critical and commercial failure, the franchise has been in dry dock.

The franchise was further derailed by star Johnny Depp’s exit amid his personal and legal issues. Despite the cancellation of this Pirates project, Bruckheimer has another one in development that was written by Craig Mazin, the man behind Chernobyl, and Ted Elliott, who wrote the scripts for the first four Pirates movies. Its condition is still unknown.

With her breakthrough performance in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street, Australian actor Robbie rose to fame; the cancellation of her Pirates movie is unlikely to have much of an impact on her career.

She appeared in I, Tonya, Bombshell, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In three films, starting with 2016’s Suicide Squad, she played the DC villain Harley Quinn.

She will next be seen in Damian Chazelle’s eagerly awaited Hollywood epic Babylon after this year’s star-studded flop Amsterdam.

Robbie will play the legendary fashion doll Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and join a large ensemble cast in Wes Anderson’s most recent film, Asteroid City, in the next year.

