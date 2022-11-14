The Fabelmans, directed by Steven Spielberg, grosses $160,000

The Fabelmans earned an estimated $160,000 from the four screens.

This equates to an average of $40,000 per theatre.

The movie’s wide release is still a few weeks away.

Advertisement

The Fabelmans, the eagerly awaited drama film from legendary director Steven Spielberg, was released on a limited basis in New York and Los Angeles over the weekend and received its first audience reactions.

Even though the movie’s wide release is still a few weeks away, it already performed reasonably well at the box office on a small number of screens.

The Fabelmans earned an estimated $160,000 from the four screens it was shown on, which equates to an average of $40,000 per theatre, according to the official box office figures.

While this may appear little in comparison to the revenues generated by contemporary theatres, it is actually on par with other recent platform releases of comparable genres.

TheWrap reported that the $40,000 average was just a little bit higher than the $39,655 that Focus Features’ movie Tár made and was only a few thousand dollars less than the $46,113 that Searchlight Pictures’ movie The Banshees of Inisherin brought in.

Given the limited scope of the film’s early limited release, The Fabelmans’ $40,000 average was actually right on par with the figures that Universal was projecting.

Advertisement

All three of these movies are anticipated to be strong contenders for the upcoming Academy Awards, even though they may not be at the top of the list.

Additionally, the movie only lost 3% from Friday to Saturday, indicating that Spielberg’s endeavour will probably be able to stand on its own as it approaches a wider release. These box office results, despite appearing to be modest, may portend well for the movie if history is any indication.

It is difficult to accurately forecast if the movie will be able to convert its box office profits into success during award season. There can be no doubt, though, that The Fabelmans is still highly anticipated.

The movie is an original tale that follows Sammy Fabelman, a 16-year-old filmmaker who desires to be a professional in the field. It is a semi-autobiographical drama that is largely based on Spielberg’s upbringing and early days as a director.

The movie is “an study of the power of movies to help us understand the truth about each other and ourselves,” according to the Universal description of the plot.

A large ensemble cast, led by Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, is included throughout the movie.

Advertisement

The cast of the movie is completed by Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, and Julia Butters.

Spielberg’s passion project The Fabelmans dates back to the early 2000s, when he reportedly first considered making an autobiographical movie.

Along with directing, Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, and they also served as producers under Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment company. As a third producer, Kristie Macosko Krieger joined the duo.

On Nov. 23, The Fabelmans will be released in theatres.

Below is a link to the movie’s trailer:

Advertisement