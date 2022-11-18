Meghan Markle being criticized for not interviewing Sophie Trudeau in her podcast

Critics of Meghan Markle assert that the Duchess of Sussex did not interview Sophie Trudeau.

Allegations were made after Meghan’s podcast Archetypes began climbing the charts.

Meghan and Sophie became friends after meeting at a fashion week in Toronto while the Duchess was filming Suits.

Recently, it has been reported that the Duchess of Sussex does not assist her guests.

According to US media, “One of Markle’s former podcast guests has sparked speculation that she never actually spoke to the duchess for the interview.”

A recent podcast episode titled “To ‘B’ or not to ‘B'” featured author Allison Yarrow, in which Meghan explored how calling a woman “difficult” is “a code word for the B-word.”

Meghan Markle stated earlier this month that she attended a pool party with Sophie Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada and a close friend of the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan disclosed this information on her podcast Archetypes, in which Sophie was the featured guest.

After the episode with Justin Trudeau’s wife, an old Markle friend from her Suits days in Montreal, it was clear that the conversation was recorded in separate studios, as podcast producer J.P. Davidson tweeted, “Thrilled to finally share that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was in our studio with producer Will for her interview with Meghan Markle.”

She revealed that she hosted a pool party with Sophie Trudeau this summer at her estate in Montecito, where the two ‘giggled like schoolgirls.’

Only Sophie Trudeau can confirm whether the Duchess of Sussex interviewed her.

