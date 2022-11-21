Nick Cannon plays coy about more babies

The reality star has 11 kids and one on the way.

With 11 kids and one on the way, Nick Cannon is feeling fulfilled as dad.

At the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event on Nov. 17, the Wild ‘n Out told that his children are his “number one priority, adding, “I wake up being a father, thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that.”

However, when asked if his family will grow, Cannon played coy, responding, “I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

Cannon, 42, welcomed four children in the past year: son Legend with Bre Tiesi in July, daughters Onyx Ice Cole and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell in September, and Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa this month.

Alyssa Scott made the announcement two weeks earlier that she was expecting their second child together, who will be Cannon’s 12th total. Son Zen, the couple’s first child together, died in 2021 at the age of five months from a brain tumour.

The presenter of The Masked Singer is also parents to Powerful Queen, a 23-month-old daughter, Golden Sagon, a 5-year-old son, and twins Moroccan and Monroe, who are 11 years old, who are shared with Bell, Bell’s ex-wife Mariah Carey, and De La Rosa.

Cannon made a hint earlier this year that he was taking a break from procreating and was even thinking about receiving medical help.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” Cannon shared exclusively in May. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

