Nick Carter spends time with kids during tour break

Returning to the United States after the Backstreet Boys’ European tour, Nick Carter soaked up some quality time with his three kids. In a sweet snap posted to Instagram on Nov. 13, the “I Want It That Way” singer is seen snuggling up in bed next to his son Odin, 6, and daughters Saoirse, 3, and 19-month-old Pearl, who he shares with his wife Lauren Kitt Carter. He captioned the adorable snap, “After being away for so long. It just feels good to be back with them.”

“My heart has been broken today,” he wrote Nov. 6, along with throwback photos of the siblings. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Nick continued, “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.”

Later that evening, at the Backstreet Boys concert at the O2 Arena in London, Nick and his bandmates paid tribute to Aaron onstage by dedicating their song “No Place,” which was inspired by their family, to the late singer.

“Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” band member Kevin Richardson told the crowd, as Nick stood beside him in tears. “We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him.”

