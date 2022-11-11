Nick Lachey makes fun of ex Jessica Simpson in ‘Love is Blind’ season 3 reunion

Nick appeared to throw shade at his ex-wife Jessica during the Love is Blind season 3 reunion.

The pair were discussing the show’s highs and lows on the season 3 premiere.

One Twitter user said he “did NOT just say marriage is always better the second time”.

Advertisement

Nick Lachey did not merely disparage his ex-wife Jessica Simpson during the third season reunion of Love is Blind.

In the November 9 debut of the season 3 reunion episode, Nick and Vanessa Lachey sat down with the candidates to discuss the show’s highs and lows.

According to the reports, it wasn’t the hot times between the couples in the pods that caused spectators to raise their eyebrows, but rather the host.

Nick Lachey appeared to concur with contestant Matt Bolton that marriage “is always better the second time,” casting shade on his six-year marriage to Jessica Simpson.

The competitor responded to Nick’s remark with a fist bump and “Cheers, bud.”

Nick’s shady remark shocked viewers of the reunion, who reacted with amazement.

Advertisement

“Nick Lachey DID NOT just say ‘hey marriage is always better the second time, right?’ Oh my God,” one person tweeted.

Another one said, “Nick Lachey bumping fists with Matt about his first marriage to Jessica Simpson did not sit well with me.”

A third tweeted, “Say what you will about love is blind season 3 but Nick Lachey did not have to bring Jessica Simpson into this.”

Before their divorce in 2006, the 98 Degrees alum was famously married to Jessica Simpson for around four years. In 2011, he married his current wife Vanessa, with whom he now shares three children.

Also Read Vanessa Lachey discusses Nick Lachey’s Strangest Travel Habit Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are the best people to understand how...