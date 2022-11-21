Poster for “Wakanda Forever” reveals the New Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman made history as the first Black superhero to serve as the protagonist.

In the Marvel movie Black Panther from 2018, Chadwick Boseman made history as the first Black superhero to serve as the protagonist.

During its run, the movie made $1.3 billion at the box office. However, the cultural impact of a strong and extremely aspirational Black hero taking centre stage was the real significance and apex of Boseman’s legacy.

After a very short struggle with colon cancer in 2020, the late legend passed away, and it is clear that his loss was felt in homes all over the world.

However, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, boldly continued his on-screen legacy.

Letitia Wright, who will play the role of the next Panther, is featured on a new movie poster for the first time. Princess Shuri, T’Challa’s brighter younger sister, is portrayed by Wright.

In what appears to be an homage to the actor’s iconic role, the arresting image depicts Shuri wearing a new Panther suit with a base black finish similar to that of Boseman’s title character.

Although Shuri’s outfit also has gold elements embedded into the armour, this is a strong indication that she can and will be Wakanda’s own hero.

Shuri stands with her arms crossed in the traditional “Wakanda Forever” salute, her face bearing a stern and unyielding expression. Shuri’s assumption of the role, as seen in the movie when she first exposes her new identity, appears to be clearly embraced on the poster.

In many ways, Shuri’s character development leading up to donning the legendary suit is heroic. Her struggle to deal with her brother’s death and the remorse she feels for not being able to save him is seen by the audience.

Her age is unavoidably increased by the weight of the loss and the increasing demands placed on her in the wake of T’Challa’s passing. She manages to create her own identity as a hero despite all the loss she has to deal with.

Wright recently revealed how the anguish her on-screen character experienced resonated profoundly off-screen. Wright stated that she sought treatment to help her cope with losing Boseman, whom she saw as an elder brother behind the scenes, in an interview with The Guardian.

As you may guess, I was crushed, she remarked. “I’ve had to process it through therapy. It’s not like I had a two-year break to process it and then came back into the film. We had to start six months after Chad died.”

She also mentioned how, from the first screen test, she felt “attached” to Boseman; this was a portent of the great things that would follow.

Shuri had the ideal stage set up for her success by Boseman’s King of Wakanda. In addition to receiving plaudits for featuring a Black hero in the title role, Black Panther created history by showcasing strong Black women.

The hero arc of Shuri in the sequel kicks this up a level. Wright said that she would not have been suited for the helpless princess role and that the character defying the stereotyped passive princess was definitely appealing.

With the movie expected to surpass $290 million at the domestic box office after just two weekends in theatres, it is obvious that moviegoers are responding favourably to the Panther mantle’s passing.

In theatres now is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The following is a poster with Shuri on it:

