Pregnant Gina Rodriguez shows off her growing baby bump

Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez is expecting her first child.

The couple can be seen embracing in a charming outdoor pregnancy shoot.

The upcoming parents received nothing but praise in the comment sections

Gina Rodriguez, who is expecting, flaunted her burgeoning baby bulge in a charming outdoor pregnancy shoot with husband Joe LoCicero. The couple can be seen posing in the autumnal woods in a lovely image posted to the actress’ Instagram. Gina is wearing a white off-the-shoulder gown with a front opening. Joe is seen hugging his wife’s belly and leaning in close to her. (See the image below)

The upcoming parents received nothing but praise in the comment sections. While Niecy Nash typed “Yasssss,” Mario Lopez used a number of red love emoticons. On Brooklyn Nine Nine, Stephanie Beatriz and Gina had an on-screen romance. Stephanie expressed her appreciation by writing, “Congrats it’s the BEST.”

When Joe, then 35, played a stripper in a season two episode of Gina’s popular television series Jane the Virgin, the two women first met on the set. Gina is now 38 years old. Two years later, she announced their engagement, and they got married in 2019.

Over the summer, Gina announced her she was expecting her first child, sharing a sweet video montage on her birthday featuring Joe, set to the song “You Are The Reason” by Calum Scott with a voiceover that says, “Anyone can want you, but love hits different when someone actually values you.” At the last second, the Golden Globe winner showed off her positive home pregnancy test. She captioned the clip, “This birthday hits different.”

Gina later opened up about her pregnancy journey, saying she feels empowered “like a superwoman.”

“I’m very excited and overwhelmed,” she told in August. “I feel like every day is bizarre and different, and I have so much appreciation for every human being that has brought a child onto this planet.

She added, “Anytime I see somebody with a child, I’m like, ‘Congratulations, you’re a superhero.'”

