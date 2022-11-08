Advertisement
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle allegedly “cashed in” on their royal links to the Queen

  • royal author says that Queen Elizabeth III took action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
  • In his book Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey said that Harry and Meghan’s decision to do business under their own royal trademark, “Sussex Royal.”
  • By not disclosing their plans to market merchandise under their own royal trademar.
A royal author says that Queen Elizabeth III took action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they tried to “cash in” on their royal connections.

In his book Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey said that Harry and Meghan’s decision to do business under their own royal trademark, “Sussex Royal,” made the Queen put her foot down because the couple was doing things without her permission.

“Once again, Harry had totally failed to consult the Queen about a major initiative affecting his royal work and image—aand the image of the crown as a whole.” “The family finally hit back,” Mr. Lacey said.

He said, “Elizabeth II had always had a soft spot for Harry, and she had been delighted by the arrival of Meghan, whose personal energies seemed to complement her grandson’s so well.”

Also Read

Kate Middleton’s recent outfits make people think she might be pregnant
Kate Middleton’s recent outfits make people think she might be pregnant

The Prince and Princess of Wales spent time with their three kids...

“But there were some matters on which Elizabeth II would not compromise, and chief among them was the authority of the crown.”

“By not disclosing their plans to market merchandise under their own royal trademark, Harry and Meghan had trespassed dangerously on that authority.” “To commercialise the crown required the crown’s consent, and the Sussexes had not sought that.”

