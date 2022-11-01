There are around 435 kids in the Gosport and Fareham area of Hampshire who are projected to benefit from the local hub’s services.

The director of the charity that provided the funds, Mandy Lindley,

Back in 2017, Princess Anne continued to be a patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

Advertisement

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, whose patron is Princess Anne, gave £400,000 to help set up the center.

There are around 435 kids in the Gosport and Fareham area of Hampshire who are projected to benefit from the local hub’s services.

The director of the charity that provided the funds, Mandy Lindley, expressed her satisfaction with the finished centre, saying that it held “personal meaning” for her and her family.

What she actually stated was: As a Royal Navy veteran and Gosport resident for over 40 years, I am part of a proud and significant Royal Navy community in this area.

My husband and I both served, and my family has experienced some of the unique challenges and difficulties that come with service life, experiences shared by many families here in Gosport.

Therefore, the creation of the Gosport Community Hub to support local Royal Navy families and the wider school community has personal significance for me, and I am proud that the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity has been at the forefront of delivering this milestone facility.

Advertisement

Also Read Royal author says Meghan Markle has “completely” dominated Prince Harry Tina Brown told that the Duke of Sussex is an "emotionally needy"...

The new community centre has been built in partnership with the Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust, with executive headteacher Chris Willis commenting: “The hub is part of our wider Gosport community strategy, which focuses on raising the aspirations and engagement of our families and community partners across the town.”

Back in 2017, Princess Anne continued to be a patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.