Ranbir Kapoor will be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor to receive Honorary Award at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

The actor made his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sawariya.

Lebanese writer-director Nadine Labaki will also be honored at the festival.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival will honor Ranbir Kapoor.

Barfi made his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sawariya and is now regarded as one of India’s most gifted actors. He is a member of the most talented and iconic family in Bollywood films.

In addition to winning the award, he will make an appearance on stage at Vox cinemas Red Sea Mall on December 7 to discuss his professional experience.

Alongside Ranbir, Lebanese writer-director/actor Nadine Labaki will be honored at the festival, which will be held in Jeddah from 1 to 10 December.

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Red Sea festival, explained in a statement why Ranbir and Nadine were the best option to deliver the Honorary Award. “Nadine Labaki and Ranbir Kapoor are two remarkable talents in the film industry. We are honored to be partnering with Variety to recognize their huge talent and contribution to the industry, and to be hosting ‘In Conversation’ events with each of them to hear about their past success and hopes for the future. Each a unique storyteller, we look forward to welcoming them to Jeddah.”

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor rides his electric bike, fans are unhappy Ranbir Kapoor is a new dad. On November 6, 2022, he and...