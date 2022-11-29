Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Ranbir Kapoor will be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival
Ranbir Kapoor will be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor will be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival

Articles
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor will be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor

Advertisement
  • Ranbir Kapoor to receive Honorary Award at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.
  • The actor made his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sawariya.
  • Lebanese writer-director Nadine Labaki will also be honored at the festival.
Advertisement

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival will honor Ranbir Kapoor.

Barfi made his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sawariya and is now regarded as one of India’s most gifted actors. He is a member of the most talented and iconic family in Bollywood films.

In addition to winning the award, he will make an appearance on stage at Vox cinemas Red Sea Mall on December 7 to discuss his professional experience.

Alongside Ranbir, Lebanese writer-director/actor Nadine Labaki will be honored at the festival, which will be held in Jeddah from 1 to 10 December.

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Red Sea festival, explained in a statement why Ranbir and Nadine were the best option to deliver the Honorary Award. “Nadine Labaki and Ranbir Kapoor are two remarkable talents in the film industry. We are honored to be partnering with Variety to recognize their huge talent and contribution to the industry, and to be hosting ‘In Conversation’ events with each of them to hear about their past success and hopes for the future. Each a unique storyteller, we look forward to welcoming them to Jeddah.”

Also Read

Ranbir Kapoor rides his electric bike, fans are unhappy
Ranbir Kapoor rides his electric bike, fans are unhappy

Ranbir Kapoor is a new dad. On November 6, 2022, he and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anthony Ramos Rides in '90s-Set Transformers Sequel Trailer
Anthony Ramos Rides in '90s-Set Transformers Sequel Trailer
Warner Bros. Television seeks DC-Branded animation on Amazon
Warner Bros. Television seeks DC-Branded animation on Amazon
Meghan Markle was right about royal racism?
Meghan Markle was right about royal racism?
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah
Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah in Mecca
Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah in Mecca
Dominic West responds to criticism he's 'too attractive to portray Charles'
Dominic West responds to criticism he's 'too attractive to portray Charles'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story