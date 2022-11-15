Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are the Star couple

Both the individuals were aced in certain career

The divorce rumor is around every corner and yet nothing is heard from the couple it self

The divorce between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza has taken a new turn after social media users started speculating that they will host a chit-chat show. As a result, both of them are utilising this deceptive tactic to achieve notoriety. The future will make obvious exactly how much of this is true and how much is a falsehood.

In their nearly twelve years of marriage, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have welcomed a son into the world. Unexpectedly, Sania Mirza has never resided permanently in Pakistan; instead, even after marriage, she has either remained in India or Dubai. Shoaib Malik used to travel to Dubai to meet his wife whenever he needed to see her in the interim.

The news of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s divorce has gotten increasingly serious, and new information about them is constantly making its way through Pakistani and Indian media. The most shocking thing is that Shoaib and Sania are silent on this subject despite their being a lot of talk on social media. And fans around the globe is anxious that things are not good between the couple

The most recent photos of Sania Mirza are trending on social media.

In this piece, we’ll have a look at photos of Sania Mirza when she planned to dress up for a different event. The 5 feet 5 inch tall National Bhabhi appears lot more attractive in the viral images when she is dressed in a gown. Meanwhile, some individuals began claiming that Sania Mirza did not reside in Pakistan because she wore such western attire.

Don’t miss to check out the pictures of Indian tennis player Sania Mirza sporting dresses below.

The fans are still in mode of confusion and trending rumors on the other hand the couple is hiding the truth from their audience due to their show is about to go on air soon.

