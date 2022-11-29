Ryan Reynolds gets a new offer from Apple TV+ for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday “offer” from Apple TV+ is exciting for fans of Ryan Reynolds.

This year’s Cyber Monday “offer” from Apple TV+ is exciting for fans of Ryan Reynolds and his new Christmas film Spirited.

The streamer has released a new promotional video featuring the actor’s co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer showcasing a new, upgraded model of Reynolds dubbed “The Ryan Reynolds+.”

This new update to the classic Reynolds includes a slew of new features and enhancements to his current abilities, as well as bug fixes, to make him the ideal representation of the beloved star. The new and improved Reynolds appears to be available only through Apple TV+.

Before Spencer launches her sales pitch for The Ryan Reynolds+, Ferrell discusses how Apple TV+ programmes allow viewers to directly feel the innovation.

She and Ferrell promise an optimised Reynolds, touting the complexity of his eyes and a new three-time emotional range addition that allows him to be funny, confused, or anything else at any time.

He also includes five Spirited songs and four dances, as well as lovingly crafted self-deprecating lines to please everyone. They also advertise a few “bug fixes,” such as a new beard and no more bags under the eyes, before Reynold becomes irritated and walks away, but not before telling fans to go see Spirited instead of buying him.

The commercial recognizes the success of Reynolds and Ferrell’s new musical holiday film. So far, Spirited has been a welcome twist on Charles Dickens’ classic story A Christmas Carol, even marking Ferrell’s return to the holiday film genre 20 years after breaking everyone’s hearts as Buddy the Elf in Elf.

The duo has dazzled audiences with an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score, thanks to a supporting cast that includes the excellent Spencer, Sunita Mani, Tracy Morgan, and Loren Woods, among others. Ross Bonaime praised the film for its charm and spirit, which elevate it above its flaws.

Spirited follows Clint Briggs (Reynolds), a ruthless businessman whose actions have earned him the label of unredeemable in the eyes of the Christmas ghosts.

Nonetheless, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) takes on his case, attempting to improve his life until Clint flips the script.

He persuades Present to reconsider his own life and decisions, resulting in a comedic twist on the classic tale told from the perspective of ghosts. Sean Anders directed the film and co-wrote it with John Morris.

Spirited is now available on Apple TV+. Below is a new advertisement for the highly innovative Ryan Reynolds+.

