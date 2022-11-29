Saim Sadiq make it to Variety’s ‘Directors to Watch for 2023’

Saim Sadiq’s Joyland nominated for Oscars by Pakistani Academy Selection Committee
Joyland is nominated for the 95th Academy Award's International Feature Film category....
Variety has chosen Saim Sadiq as one of the Directors to Watch for 2023.
Earlier afternoon, Saim announced this incredible accomplishment on Instagram. The description accompanying the post read: “Some good news from @variety today as we continue the fight to get #joyland to release in Punjab! #releasejoyland.”
Numerous celebrities congratulated Saim on his accomplishment. Ali Gul Pir, an actor, and singer tweeted, “I’m watching you,” while Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wrote, “I’m really proud of you.”
Director Mehreen Jabbar remarked, “Truly well deserved Saim.” Ali Sethi, an extremely skilled vocalist, also commented on the page with a fire emoticon.
The film Joyland, directed by Saim Sadiq and starring Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Sarwat Gillani, was finally released in Pakistan on November 18 after suffering censorship hurdles.
Only in Sindh has the film been released, as it remains banned in Punjab. Saim is doing a great effort to have his Oscar-nominated picture released in the province.
