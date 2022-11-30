Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams weds in August after COVID delays

Sarah Hyland gave Wells Adams an ultimatum on their wedding day.

The Modern Family actress wanted him to cry when she walked down the aisle.

He managed to shed tears as she made her grand entrance.

Hyland admitted she did in fact make her expectations — and the stakes — clear to her now-husband when Kelly Clarkson questioned the Modern Family alum if it was “true that you threatened your husband if he didn’t cry.”

“Yes,” Hyland told the The Kelly Clarkson Show host. “I actually, specifically, verbatim said: ‘If I don’t see you crying when I walk down the aisle, I’m turning around.'”

August saw the marriage of the Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin actress and the bartender from The Bachelor in Paradise. Adams and Hyland were set to get married in 2019, but COVID created significant delays. The couple joked that they would be married in Vegas if something came up this year and prevented them from getting married in 2022.

“We’re going to do it all over again, we’re going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we’re going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we’re going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we’re going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff,” Adams told PEOPLE of the wedding delays.

In 2017, Hyland and Adams became friends after exchanging flirtatious tweets on Twitter. When Hyland posted about Adams’ appearance on The Bachelorette in 2016, it appeared that she was unintentionally making the first move.

“Ugh! Making a Lord of the Flies reference on men tell all, @WellsAdams? I knew he was the best right away. Hot men who read “Tweets from Hyland.

Hyland celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday — with a sweet tribute from her husband. “I’m thankful for so much in my life,” Adams wrote on Instagram, “But I’m most thankful that this woman was born on this day.”

He added, “I’m not sure what I did in a past life to deserve something as perfect as you, but I thank the stars every day that I found you.”

