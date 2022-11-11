Shawn Mendes went for a walk in Los Angeles on November 9.

It’s been three months since he postponed the remaining dates of his Wonder World Tour.

He says he will be back as soon as he has taken the right time to heal.

There is nothing stopping Shawn Mendes from taking advantage of a sunny day.

On November 9, the performer of “Stitches” went for a stroll while soaking in the sunshine. Shawn appeared to be in excellent spirits as he strolled down a Los Angeles dirt hiking trail while wearing a pair of shorts, black socks, and matching sneakers.

The concert is three months after the 24-year-old made the announcement that he was postponing the remaining dates of his Wonder World Tour, which began in June and was supposed to wrap up in 2023, in order to “base myself and come back stronger.”

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” he explained in a statement on July 27. “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

However, Shawn noted that the hiatus "doesn't mean I won't be making new music."

"I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this," he wrote to fans, "but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal." And it appears that Shawn is maintaining his promise about the music side. The "Treat You Better" musician uploaded an Instagram video of himself strumming an acoustic guitar on October 12. I used to care, but I don't believe I can anymore, baby I swear, I don't want to be friends, he sang. Don't call me, don't call me, I'm not yours anymore. Later that month, Scott Harris, a frequent partner of Shawn's, and he posted many Polaroids from a recording studio. He used a white heart emoji in the caption of the tweet from October 21.