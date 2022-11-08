Advertisement
  Tabish Hashmi responds to his alleged leaked viral video AUR & Laal
Tabish Hashmi responds to his alleged leaked viral video AUR & Laal

Tabish Hashmi responds to his alleged leaked viral video AUR & Laal

Tabish Hashmi responds to his alleged leaked viral video AUR & Laal

Tabish Hashmi responds to his alleged leaked viral video AUR & Laal

  Tabish Hashmi responds to his alleged leaked viral video AUR & Laal.
  • Tabish was observed to be trending on Twitter.
  • Memes about his popular video flooded social media.
The hilarious host and comedian Tabish Hashmi, known for his superb comic timing and frank criticism, has finally responded to the controversy over the ‘leaked’ viral video of him discussing a staggering amount of money last week in a new brief video.

One of his “fans” recorded the viral video of him talking to a friend about wanting “AUR” and possibly pursuing a new brand or channel.

In addition to being one of the top three trends in Pakistan, Tabish was observed to be trending on Twitter.

Memes about his popular video flooded social media, with followers speculating about the comedian’s upcoming big thing, his deal worth crores of rupees, and his yearning for AUR.

After the mystery has been solved, it’s time to purchase AUR for ourselves and take a look at the amazing discounts Savyour has planned for the upcoming 11.11 sale. Savyour gives limitless cashback in addition to all current discounts and promotions. Download Savyour as soon as possible to get cashback on the 11.11 holiday!

