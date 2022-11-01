“The White Lotus” season 2 viewership increases by 63%

The White Lotus’ Season 2 debut on HBO recently reached 1.5 million viewers.

Viewership is up 63% compared to the Season 1 premiere night.

The White Lotus was among the top 5 series on HBO Max last week.

The White Lotus’ Season 2 debut on HBO recently reached 1.5 million viewers throughout the country, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. Both HBO Max streaming and cable viewers are included in this figure.

In comparison to the Season 1 premiere night, which attracted about 944,000 views, the overall cross-platform viewing was up 63%.

Comparing the average launch night audience for each episode in season 1, the season 2 debut saw a 35% increase in views. 9.3 million people watched each episode of the first season on average across all national platforms, but in the recent weeks building up to the season 2 launch, interest in the show has increased.

Although its record of 1.9 million viewers has yet to be surpassed, The White Lotus was among the top 5 series on HBO Max last week.

At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the first episode, which aired in July 2021, got 20 nominations across 13 categories.

It received 10 awards in all, which is more than any other show this year, including Outstanding Limited and Anthology Series.

Mike White is the creator and director of The White Lotus, a limited series that premiered in 2021 and was later revived for a second season due to its success.

However, Season 1 did have a sluggish beginning before slowly gaining popularity through word-of-mouth.

It has changed into an anthology and is anticipated to receive a third season renewal. It eventually tied Ted Lasso for second place in terms of 2022 Emmy nominations.

An American comedy-drama series called The White Lotus chronicles the dysfunctional visitors and staff of the fictitious White Lotus resort business.

The resort chain’s Hawaii location serves as the setting for the first season, while Sicily serves as the setting for the second season.

The popular show addresses contemporary topics like riches, imperialism, dubious morals, and class gap.

It strikes a balance between humour and controversy, aims to evoke conflicting emotions in its viewers, and leaves them expecting the unexpected.

Executive producing Season 2 are White, Mark Kamine, and David Bernad. The new cast will include F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grann, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, and others. Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries will return to their Season 1 roles.

New episodes of Season 2 debut every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO, while Season 1 is currently streamable on HBO Max.

The official Season 2 trailer may be seen below.

