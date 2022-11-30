Tripti Dimri to work with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

The actress will star in Netflix’s December 1 psychological drama Qala.

Triptii will star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

She said she’s a fan of Ranbir and will learn from him.

Triptii Dimri is winning. After a stellar performance in 2020’s eerie thriller Bulbbul, the actress will star in Netflix’s December 1 psychological drama Qala. This is their second picture together. She’s presently preparing for Qala’s release and will soon begin shooting another project. Triptii will star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Triptii told media she’s delighted to start filming Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. She said she’s a fan of Ranbir and will learn from him. “I haven’t started shooting yet. I’m going to be shooting soon for the film. I’m very very excited. I have always been a fan of Ranbir Kapoor and his work. I feel he is a brilliant actor and yeah I look at it as an opportunity to learn. I think there’ll be so much for me to learn from an actor like him,”.

Triptii praised Ranbir Kapoor’s acting in every film. “You watch all his films- he is different in every film. You watch Rocket Singh, he looks like a different person. You watch Barfi, he’s a completely different person and I honestly want to do that in life. I want to be different in each film,” Rocket Singh looks different. Barfi is a distinct guy, and I want to be like him. Dimri wants to be different in every film.

She said Ranbir Kapoor taught her to act differently in every film. When she read Qala’s script, she worried her acting would be comparable to Bulbbul. “That was my first worry when I read Qala. I remember having this conversation with Anvitaa. I told her that it’s the two of us again. What if I act the same, what if it’s very similar to Bulbbul? She said it’s not going to be similar because it’s a different person, a different character. That’s the aim. I want to do different in each film and that is something that I have I think learned from an actor like Ranbir. So I’m very excited to act alongside him and very nervous also,”

