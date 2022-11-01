Advertisement
  Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ Son Celebrates Halloween

  • For her son Theo’s first-ever Halloween season, Maralee Nichols is going all out.
  • The fitness model posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities.
  • Maralee and her child were featured in one picture smiling in front of a pumpkin display
For her son Theo’s first-ever Halloween season, Maralee Nichols is going all out.

The fitness model, who has a 10-month-old kid with Tristan Thompson, shared pictures of her infant boy participating in autumnal activities on October 31. These activities included going pumpkin picking at a nearby patch, visiting a petting zoo, and seeing Disneyland’s Halloween decorations.

Maralee and her child were featured in one picture smiling in front of a pumpkin display, while Theo was seen in another sporting a specially made Mickey Mouse hat to match his mother’s Halloween-themed Minnie Mouse ears.

Maralee wrote in the caption alongside an orange heart emoji, “October with my pumpkin.”

The pair were also dressed up in spooktacular costumes in a family photo shared to Instagram Stories. “Theo’s first Halloween,” Maralee captioned the pic. “Red riding hood and the wolf.”

Tristan was recently seen attending the Kardashian family’s Halloween party, despite the fact that he didn’t appear to be present for Maralee’s Halloween celebrations. A TikTok video shows Tristan joining ex-Khloe Kardashian and their 4-year-old daughter True, who were respectively costumed as a black cat and PJ Masks’ Owelette, at the backyard party while holding an Iron Man helmet in his arms.

Maralee Nichols

For Halloween, Maralee Nichols dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood, while her son Theo—who she shares with Tristan Thompson—donned a wolf costume.

