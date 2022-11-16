Viola Davis has just received her first Grammy nomination.

She’ll compete for her memoir Finding Me in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category.

If she wins, she’ll become the 18th member of the elite group of EGOT winners.

For her 2022 memoir Finding Me, the Suicide Squad actress has just received her first Grammy nomination in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category. Viola will become the 18th member of the select club of EGOT—Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony—winners if she triumphs.

The actress has won numerous accolades over the course of her three-decade career, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for the film Fences, two Tony Awards for her work on Broadway, one Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away with Murder, and two Tony Awards for her work on Broadway. (Fun fact: For the theatrical production of Fences in 2010, she received her second Tony.)

And a few of her honours represented significant achievements. For her performance as ruthless lawyer Annalise Keating in the ABC drama, Viola made history by becoming the first actress of colour to win the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama. She became the first Black artist to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting in 2016 by triumphing in the Oscar, Emmy, and Tony competitions.

Along with Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson, she could become the third Black woman to clinch the EGOT as a result

“What keeps me in the business is hope,” Viola said at the 2011 Women in Hollywood event. “And that’s the hope that women of color are also a part of the narrative, that our stories are just as potent because we also have the power of transformation. We also have the power to be quirky, sexy, different, funny, heartfelt, and all of those things.”

Mel Brooks (who has already achieved the EGOT), Jamie Foxx, Questlove, and Lin-Manuel Miranda—who only needs to win an Oscar to complete his own EGOT—will compete against Viola for the Grammy award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording.