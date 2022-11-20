Viral: Shehnaaz Gill scolds bodyguards for pushing her fans

Viral! Shehnaaz Gill scolds security for pushing admirers attempting to take selfies with her, and online commenters praise her for understanding the value of love.

Shehnaaz Gill, a well-liked celebrity in the field, lately garnered admiration for her kind act for her followers. A video of her berating her security for pushing admirers who were trying to take pictures with her has gone viral. Shehnaaz shouted at her bodyguards in the video and begged them not to cause an uproar because she was enjoying posing for selfies with her followers.

The large crowd was truly moved by this scenario since they thought it to be so nice and applauded the actress. She respects her fans and understands the value of love, one fan remarked in response to the video. Another added that she is the only star standing up for her followers.

