Watch: Rabeeca Khan leaves fans spellbound with latest dance video

Rebeeca Khan is a popular TikTok celebrity with a huge fan following. She has amassed a significant amount of fame and success in a very short amount of time. She has more than 7.5 million followers on TikTok and 4.1 million followers on Instagram.

The well-known social media star usually posts funny videos and dance videos on her accounts, and this time was no different. Obviously, the TikToker looked beautiful as she danced to the cool song Govinda Naam Mera ft. Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan) Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.

Also Read Tik Tok famed Rabeeca Khan latest adorable pictures from ‘Game Show Aisay Chalay Ga’ Famous Tik Tok star Rabeeca Khan is the daughter of famous Pakistani...