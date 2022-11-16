Watch: Zara Noor Abbas’s latest dance video sets internet on fire

Advertisement
Articles
Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress. She was born in Lahore on March 13, 1990. She gave a start to her career in 2016.

Aside from her great acting career, the diva loves travelling and makes sure to always update her fans through her social media accounts.

The Ehd e Wafa actor dances with her team to the popular song Nadiyoon Paar. The video is funny because none of them are in sync with each other.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, and many more.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. She has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well-received.

She is playing the character of a strong and empowered woman, and her followers like her for it. Zara has also appeared in films such as Chalawa and Parey Hut Love. Parey Hut Love is a well-known Pakistani film in which she is partnered with Ahmed Ali’s butt. Zara Noor Abbas married Asad Siddiqui, a well-known actor, in 2017.

