Yami Gautam praises her followers for birthday wishes

On her birthday, November 28, Yami Gautam received a great deal of affection and well wishes from her followers.

The actress honored her followers by devoting a blog post to them and writing them a heartfelt statement.

She sent a photo to Instagram with the caption, “Feeling overwhelmed & really blessed to have so many people wish nothing but happiness. I am a believer in the power of love & blessings. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to each & everyone who reached out & made me feel so special & loved.”

On Yami’s birthday, her husband Aditya also sent her a lovely greeting. He wrote: “To my biggest cheerleader. On your special day, here’s sending you all my love, luck, hugs and kisses. Happy birthday Yami, you are my ultimate Koshur Koor (sic).”

On the job front, Yami Gautam is all set for the release of her flick Lost. The film will shortly be available on ZEE5. In addition, she has Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga opposite Sunny Kaushal in the works.

