Yami Gautam gets a sweet wish from husband on her birthday

On the occasion of his actor wife Yami Gautam birthday, Aditya Dhar wished her on Instagram. On Monday, Yami turned 34. To celebrate Yami’s special day, he posted two joyful photos of her along with a thoughtful remark. She was dubbed “my biggest cheerleader” by him. After the birthday post, fans responded.

Two images of Yami were shared by Aditya. She was seated next to her sister Surilie Gautam in one of the images. They shared a laugh and struck a casual pose. Aditya published a picture of Yami by herself in a room. Yami donned a velvet kurta with embroidery and leggings. Her hair was left loose.

Sharing Yami’s pictures on Instagram, Aditya wrote, “To my biggest cheerleader. On your special day, here’s sending you all my love, luck, hugs and kisses. Happy birthday Yami, you are my ultimate Koshur Koor! (red heart, kiss and hug emojis).” Yami’s sister Surilie dropped heart emojis on the post. Actor Smriti Kalra wrote, “Happy birthday @yamigautam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

One individual responded to Aditya’s message by saying, “Happy birthday, queen! Her grin is one of the most priceless and lovely things on earth. Many many happy returns of the day to Mrs. Dhar @yamigautam, have a lovely year and life ahead, commented someone else. Another guy enquired as to what Koshur Koor meant. Many of Yami’s supporters sent her heartfelt birthday wishes and loving emoticons.

On June 4, 2021, Yami wed Aditya in her native Himachal Pradesh. She first met Aditya when she appeared in his feature film debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike, as an undercover RAW agent. During the film’s publicity, they grew close and later wed in a private ceremony.

With Vicky Donor, Yami made her Bollywood debut in 2012 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She has acted in a number of films, including Kaabil, Sanam Re, Bala, Ginny Weds Sunny, A Thursday, and Badlapur.

Yami last appeared in Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan. She will next be featured in the Pankaj Kapur and Rahul Khanna-starrer Lost, which is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chaudhary. Oh My God 2 is another project she is working on.