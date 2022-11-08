Zayn Malik Writes an Open Letter to the British Prime Minister

Zayn Malik is asking the British government to provide free school lunches for underprivileged children.

He was raised in Bradford and relied on Free School Meals, so the issue is personal to him.

The singer wrote a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On behalf of other parents, Zayn Malik is addressing the British government directly.

The former member of One Direction wrote a sincere letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pleading with him to “act in good conscience” and provide money for free school lunches for underprivileged children by the budget deadline on November 17. Malik, 29, who was raised in Bradford and “relied on Free School Meals,” noted that the issue is personal to him.

“I know what that shame feels like, I have seen it first hand, I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity,” the singer shared in his Nov. 7 letter. “My hope is that in writing this letter we can all ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now.”

Malik, who welcomed daughter Khai with ex Gigi Hadid in 2020, knows the importance of taking care of family. As he wrote, “Knowing that their children are getting a good lunch at school would be a huge relief to parents who are struggling.”

He added, “No parent should have to make impossible decisions like whether to buy food, turn on the heating, or go into debt.”

The “Pillowtalk” singer emphasised the value of safeguarding children’s physical and emotional wellbeing in his letter, which is a lesson that seems to have struck a chord with the artist after he and Hadid took efforts to amicably co-parent their daughter following their 2021 split.

In this case, Malik wrote, having school lunches would allow children to “stop children from enduring the worst of the cost-of-living crisis which in turn only creates bigger divides between the richest and poorest.”

“Free School Meals are such a big help for the poorest children in our society and they guarantee a reliably hot, nutritious lunch every day at school,” Malik added, “so children can thrive rather than worrying about where their next meal comes from.”

