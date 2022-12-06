Advertisement
Abbey Clancy shows off her slim figure in bright red dress at British Fashion Awards

  • Abbey Clancy wore a low-cut red dress at the British Fashion Awards on Monday night.
  • The 36-year-old model made her entrance in a busty display wearing a floor-length red dress.
  • Her outfit garnered a lot of attention, and she was praised for it.
Abbey Clancy’s appearance at the British Fashion Awards on Monday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London caused the temperature on the internet to rise as a result of her stunning new fashion statement. The awards were held in London.

The model, who is 36 years old, made her stunning entrance in a busty display wearing a floor-length red dress that featured a low-cut neckline. Her outfit garnered a lot of attention, and she was praised for it.

The top was held together by a clasp in the middle, which revealed some of her skin. There was also a gap in the middle.

In the upper part of the garment, there was a ribbed texture that was visible at the stomach area, while the neckline featured some structured details.

Television personality Abbey, who was seen with her glamorous mother the previous week, chose to accent her pretty features with a pink lip for the evening and put on a lot of make-up to do so. Abbey was spotted with her mother.

She radiated self-assurance as she struck a pose on the red carpet, where she cut a statuesque figure by standing with her hand on her hip.

On December 5, 2022, the Fashion Awards were held once again at the illustrious Royal Albert Hall in London.

