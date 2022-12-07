Ayeza Khan discusses obstacles in her acceptance speech

Advertisement
Ayeza Khan discusses unexpected obstacles in her acceptance speech

  • Ayeza Khan discusses unexpected obstacles in her acceptance speech.
  • She began her profession at a very young age.
  • They frequently see both of the stars working on demanding projects back to back.
One of the top stars in Pakistan’s theatre industry is Ayeza Khan. She began her profession at a very young age, and today she serves as an example for all aspiring young actresses.

Iqra Aziz, another actress, has cited Ayeza Khan as an inspiration. Ayeza is renowned for striking the ideal balance between her family and business, and she frequently gives her fans glimpses into her life.

Danish Taimoor, an actor, and Ayeza Khan are married and both have flourishing careers. They frequently see both of the stars working on demanding projects back to back. Two children, Rayan Taimoor and Hoorain Taimoor, were born to Ayeza and Danish Taimoor. Ayeza always worries for her children and effectively handles all of their day-to-day needs on her own.

Ayeza won Best Actress Popular at the Hum Awards this year. She acknowledged her unidentified challenges in her acceptance speech. She claimed that while she frequently considers leaving the field, it always draws her back when she receives accolades like the one she received in the popular category. She has never made such choices because she loves her fans so much.

