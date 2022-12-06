Ben Platt posts photos from ‘special’ night he engaged to Noah Galvin

Ben Platt and his fiancee, Noah Galvin, are celebrating their engagement.

The two have both played the lead roles in the musical Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

They started dating in January of 2020 and have been together ever since.

Ben Platt and his fiancee, Noah Galvin, are having a wonderful time celebrating their engagement.

Last month, Platt, 29, and Galvin, 28, who also worked on the musical Dear Evan Hansen, made the happy announcement that they are engaged. Now, Platt is giving followers an inside look at the memorable moment by sharing emotive photographs of the event that he took and posted on Instagram on Monday.

He began the carousel with a picture of him and Galvin in the company of their friends and family, and then he moved on to a tender picture of the two of them holding each other. The soon-to-be wed couple also posed with their guests while Platt gave Galvin a peck on the cheek while she smiled.

Platt included images of those who joined them to celebrate the event; he concluded the series of snaps with a picture of the performers, who have both played the lead in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, sharing another kiss. Platt also included photos of those who joined them to celebrate the occasion.

More – many thanks to everyone who contributed to making it extraordinary” The post was captioned by Platt.

After maintaining a friendship for quite some time, the two started dating in January of 2020 and have been together ever since. In May of that year, Galvin made the private nature of their connection public by discussing it on an episode of the podcast Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine.

Later, during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in June, Platt discussed how his friendship with Galvin evolved into a sexual relationship. He explained that he didn’t become aware of his feelings for the actor until five years had passed since they had first become friends.

“We’ve been together a year-and-a-half now,” he said at the time. “We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time.”

The couple began “living together with my parents in our childhood home and seeing each other all the time” after the COVID-19 pandemic, which, according to Platt, brought things from “zero to 60.”

“It ended up being a beautiful time,” he added.

In November, when Platt posted photos from the proposal and highlighted the ring, he captioned the photos with the following: “He agreed to hang out forever.” Galvin wrote on his page, “I said yeehaw and then cried for like seven hours.”

