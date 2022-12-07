Georgina Rodriguez enjoys in desert while wearing orange sports coat

Georgina Rodriguez shared a photo of herself in the desert.

She was in Qatar to watch her boyfriend.

It follows reports that he will sign a contract with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Advertisement

In Qatar, Georgina Rodriguez enjoyed a day in the desert while wearing an orange sport coat and a strapless khaki dress.

She flew to the World Cup in order to cheer for her boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tuesday, the model spent time with her children in the desert, but she took to Instagram to share a startling fashion moment from the trip.

Following an intensive workout with DogPound, the raven-haired beauty also shared a photo of herself in athletic attire on her Instagram Stories.

It follows Ronaldo’s team denying reports that he will sign a contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on January 1.

Also Read Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning in mini black dress Georgina Rodriguez attended the Forever Valentino exhibition in Doha on Monday. She...