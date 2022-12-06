Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning in mini black dress

Georgina Rodriguez attended the Forever Valentino exhibition in Doha on Monday.

She wore a body-con black minidress with white knee-high boots and accessorised with maroon bag.

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo wore her hair in a low bun and accessorised with a stylish maroon bag for the occasion.

Advertisement

At the Forever Valentino exhibition in Doha on Monday, Georgina Rodriguez wowed the crowd with her elegant yet fashionable presence.

The 28-year-old model opted to wear a body-con black minidress that evening. She wore white knee-high boots to go with the long-sleeved dress.

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo wore her hair in a low bun and accessorised with a stylish maroon bag for the occasion.

After Georgina’s sister allegedly stated that she was “ashamed” of her “economic status,” this occurred.

Patricia claimed during her participation on the Telecinco programme Socialite that the model

Advertisement

“I have heard many rumours of this within the family. She is ashamed of me and laughs and rejoices at my current economic situation,” she said.

Patricia said that her sister was a “bad person” before adding: “I am not a person who likes confrontation or getting angry with her. I think we have to talk about what happened and put an end to this situation.”

“At no time have I ever asked Georgina for money, the only thing I did was ask for help for my children,” she shared.

Also Read Georgina Rodriguez supports Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford Georgina Rodriguez, 27, looked stunning in a ribbed jumper dress and leather...