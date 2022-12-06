Kanwal Aftab & Ch Zulqarnain’s baby Aizal sees their friends.

Pakistan has made significant strides in terms of the daily production of digital stars and digital content.

Zulqarnain and Kanwal are two TikTok stars that rose to fame on their own.

With Maaz Safdar topping the YouTube list this year, family vlogs are becoming incredibly lucrative and well-liked in the nation. The TikTok community has given rise to a large number of new celebrities, who are gradually branching out into other media.

With Maaz Safdar topping the YouTube list this year, family vlogs are becoming incredibly lucrative and well-liked in the nation. The TikTok community has given rise to a large number of new celebrities, who are gradually branching out into other media. Zulqarnain and Kanwal are two TikTok stars that rose to fame on their own.

They later started dating, and their marriage was widely publicized. They invited their fans to both their wedding and the Nikkah ceremony. Since the beginning of their adventure, people have been following it, and now the two are parents to a newborn girl.

The first kid of Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain has been a blessing. Since the birth of their daughter Aizal two days ago, more and more of their friends are stopping by to visit the infant and offer their prayers and love. To commemorate the new arrival, many of the couple’s friends dropped by and brought cakes. Here are a few pictures of the young family having fun with their friends.

