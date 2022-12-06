Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kanwal Aftab & Ch Zulqarnain’s baby Aizal sees their friends

Kanwal Aftab & Ch Zulqarnain’s baby Aizal sees their friends

Articles
Kanwal Aftab & Ch Zulqarnain’s baby Aizal sees their friends

Kanwal Aftab & Ch Zulqarnain’s baby Aizal sees their friends

Advertisement
  • Kanwal Aftab & Ch Zulqarnain’s baby Aizal sees their friends.
  • Pakistan has made significant strides in terms of the daily production of digital stars and digital content.
  • Zulqarnain and Kanwal are two TikTok stars that rose to fame on their own.
Advertisement

Kanwal Aftab & Ch Zulqarnain’s baby Aizal sees their friends. Pakistan has made significant strides in terms of the daily production of digital stars and digital content.

With Maaz Safdar topping the YouTube list this year, family vlogs are becoming incredibly lucrative and well-liked in the nation. The TikTok community has given rise to a large number of new celebrities, who are gradually branching out into other media. Zulqarnain and Kanwal are two TikTok stars that rose to fame on their own.

They later started dating, and their marriage was widely publicized. They invited their fans to both their wedding and the Nikkah ceremony. Since the beginning of their adventure, people have been following it, and now the two are parents to a newborn girl.

The first kid of Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain has been a blessing. Since the birth of their daughter Aizal two days ago, more and more of their friends are stopping by to visit the infant and offer their prayers and love. To commemorate the new arrival, many of the couple’s friends dropped by and brought cakes. Here are a few pictures of the young family having fun with their friends.

Also Read

Zulqarnain Sikandar & Kanwal Aftab welcome their first child
Zulqarnain Sikandar & Kanwal Aftab welcome their first child

Zulqarnain Sikandar & Kanwal Aftab welcome their first child. Kanwal and Zulqarnain...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tanzania Influencers Kili & Neema Paul, mimic dance of Ayesha
Tanzania Influencers Kili & Neema Paul, mimic dance of Ayesha
Azlan Shah and Warisha shares photos from their Mehendi ceremony
Azlan Shah and Warisha shares photos from their Mehendi ceremony
Reason for death of Harrison Wagner son of Jack and Kristina Wagner, has been notified
Reason for death of Harrison Wagner son of Jack and Kristina Wagner, has been notified
Pakistani actor Babrik Shah announces sudden death of his son
Pakistani actor Babrik Shah announces sudden death of his son
Face-saving Xi's decision to abandon his signature policy
Face-saving Xi's decision to abandon his signature policy
Anushka Sharma looks attractive in black and white photoshoot
Anushka Sharma looks attractive in black and white photoshoot
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story