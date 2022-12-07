Kartik Aaryan’s biggest blockbusters and best performances in 2022

In the same year, Kartik Aaryan delivered his biggest box office hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and his best performance of his career, “Freddy,” in a role that was radically different.

Kartik Aaryan’s meteoric rise to fame in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was Freddy’s equal, solidifying him as the person with star power and the talent to back it. From drawing sizable crowds to receiving universal acclaim from both audiences and reviewers, KA has established himself as an unstoppable force that never ceases to astound us with his selection of films, which vary greatly from one another. His lineup is like an intriguing bag of treats for his admirers to delve into: after Rooh Baba, he gave us Freddy, and then there is Shehzada until Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kartik Aaryan recently accepted the challenge of assuming a wholly radical part in “Freddy,” unlike anything he’s ever done before, and the young star triumphed. The actor gave a scary and spine-tingling performance, unquestionably the best of his career and one of the best this year.

Popular trade expert Taran Adarsh observes, “2022 has truly been Kartik’s year. We all know his popularity and his ability to draw audiences into theatres which was proved with the big success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and catapulted him into the top league. But then he put any detractors to rest with films like Dhamaka and now Freddy that showcases his prowess as not only a superstar but also an actor and performer this year alone. The way he is choosing his films, balancing content and commercial perfectly, he is headed towards building a legacy to remember. From a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to a Freddy and next a Shehzada, it is all different and new for the young superstar.”

Coming from outside the city and having risen to the top with the help of his devoted fandom, who believe that since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is the era of Kartik Aaryan and he is ruling it and how, is what sets the actor apart from all of his “fanception,” as the actor has frequently been referred to as a fan-made superstar.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s opening day, which is synonymous with blockbuster Fridays, was spectacular, and similarly, Kartik had viewers flocking to the OTT platform to watch “Freddy” as soon as it released, and his fanception, as he calls it, immediately took to social media to praise his performance.

Among many other glowing remarks, the critics praised the actor’s performance, calling it “his career’s finest and this year’s one of the best by any actor,” “excellent,” “a revelation,” “one that he brought his A-game to,” and “the most challenging and experimental part Aaryan has taken on.”

Kartik Aaryan is ecstatic about the affection and reviews the actor has received this year. Kartik says, “I am ever grateful to the audience who has given me so much of their love always and this year, more than ever. First to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now Freddy, it really motivates me to push my boundaries and to keep exploring. With Freddy, I wanted to give the audience something new and unexpected, and I completely gave it my all. So the extremely positive response that has been coming from them and the critics, my family, and friends have been beyond special, and I hope everyone across the world continues to enjoy the film.”

