Kate Middleton shines in tiara days before Harry and Meghan’s wedding

Kate Middleton attended the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

She wore a red Jenny Packham dress with a Lotus Flower Tiara and diamond drop earrings.

The event is for the King’s first Diplomatic Corps reception in three years.

Kate Middleton wowed everyone at the King’s first Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night. She wore a beautiful dress with a tiara and earrings that remind her of the late Queen.

The Princess of Wales and Prince William put on a brave face as they arrived at the event, which happens every year just two days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “explosive” new Netflix documentary airs.

Kate Middleton looked beautiful in a red Jenny Packham dress with embellishments. She wore the Lotus Flower tiara with it, which she also wore at a diplomatic reception at the Palace in 2013 and at the China state banquet in 2015.

Kate Middleton‘s red dress has a blue sash from the Royal Victorian Order and a yellow ribbon with the late Queen’s Family Order on it.

Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond drop earrings were a touching tribute to the late monarch.

Hundreds of foreign ambassadors are gathering in the state rooms of the Palace for the first Diplomatic Corps reception in three years. King Charles III and the Queen Consort will also be there.

Tonight’s reception is a celebration of the Diplomatic Corps, which is one of the biggest in the world. Their Majesties will meet representatives from countries that are accredited to the Court of St. James.

This year, the Lotus Flower Tiara was chosen for Kate. It was first made for the Queen Mother in 1923.

