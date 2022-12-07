King Charles to join Kate Middleton at Christmas carol service

The Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort will join the Wales family at Westminster Abbey.

They will attend the “Together at Christmas” carol service on December 15.

The service is dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II and her virtues, such as service and kindness.

At Princess Kate Middleton’s “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, Kensington Palace has announced that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will join the Wales family.

On Tuesday, the Kensington Palace released a statement.

The text of the announcement reads, “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort, Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other Members of the Royal Family will attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday 15′ December.”

The service, which is being spearheaded by the Princess of Wales and is being funded by the Royal Foundation, will honour the selfless actions of people, families, and communities all around the UK and celebrate and highlight the joy that human connection and community can provide.

The carol service this year is dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II and the virtues she lived by, such as duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion, and support for others.

