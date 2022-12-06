Advertisement
Ola Ray still looks stunning after 40 years of release of Michael Jackson’s album ‘Thriller’

Ola Ray now (L) and 40 years back with Michael Jackson (R)

  • Ola Ray portrayed Michael Jackson’s girlfriend in the Thriller music video.
  • The video has been seen over 597 million times on YouTube and is still very popular among fans.
  • She paid respect to the album’s 40th anniversary on Instagram.
The co-star of the album’s breakthrough music video, Ola Ray, looks incredibly stunning four decades after the release of Michael Jackson’s landmark album Thriller.

61-year-old former Playboy model portrayed Michael Jackson’s girlfriend in the Thriller music video.

Michael, clad in his signature red suit, followed her outside and reassured her that it was merely a movie before beginning his famed zombie dance routine.

Ola now has abundant blonde hair and a strong eye for stylish clothing.

And on Sunday, as the landmark release achieved a critical milestone, she paid respect to it.

She commented on Instagram the following: “Hello World, Happy 40th Anniversary of the Thriller Album. Check out my book for some amazing stories of us in the Thriller Video.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Official Ola Ray (@olaraypyt)

The video has been seen over 597 million times on YouTube and is still very popular among fans.

