Ola Ray still looks stunning after 40 years of release of Michael Jackson’s album ‘Thriller’

Ola Ray now (L) and 40 years back with Michael Jackson (R)

Ola Ray portrayed Michael Jackson’s girlfriend in the Thriller music video.

The video has been seen over 597 million times on YouTube and is still very popular among fans.

She paid respect to the album’s 40th anniversary on Instagram.

The co-star of the album’s breakthrough music video, Ola Ray, looks incredibly stunning four decades after the release of Michael Jackson’s landmark album Thriller.

61-year-old former Playboy model portrayed Michael Jackson’s girlfriend in the Thriller music video.

Michael, clad in his signature red suit, followed her outside and reassured her that it was merely a movie before beginning his famed zombie dance routine.

Ola now has abundant blonde hair and a strong eye for stylish clothing.

And on Sunday, as the landmark release achieved a critical milestone, she paid respect to it.

She commented on Instagram the following: “Hello World, Happy 40th Anniversary of the Thriller Album. Check out my book for some amazing stories of us in the Thriller Video.”

