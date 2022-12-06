Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Producers of Netflix movie Troll teased sequel titles Troll 2

Producers of Netflix movie Troll teased sequel titles Troll 2

Articles
Producers of Netflix movie Troll teased sequel titles Troll 2

Monster from the movie Troll

Advertisement
  • The makers of Troll have hinted at a sequel.
  • The movie was number one in most countries and number two in 89 countries.
  • “It all depends on how the audience is responding to Troll,” said Horn.
Advertisement

Netflix monster movie The film’s director and producers have hinted at a sequel, titled Troll 2.

In an exclusive interview with What’s on Netflix, movie producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud hinted at a possible sequel to the film’s unresolved finale.

When the film’s director, Roar Uthaug, was also asked about it, he responded with “let’s wait and see” and stated that he wished to remain focused on the first installment.

Strand Sinkerud stated, “As filmmakers, you always have ambitions to make something that can last a little longer than one film. Of course, we have ambitions to make a sequel and perhaps two sequels, but it all depends on how the audience is responding to Troll.”

While Horn stated, “We can say it like this: this has been a great collaboration with Roar and Netflix and we’d love to do it again.”

Given that Troll was number one in most countries and number two in 89 countries, and that its trailer has had over 10 million views, a sequel may be imminent.

Advertisement

Also Read

Netflix looking to add classic my Dr. Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro
Netflix looking to add classic my Dr. Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro

Netflix intends to include Guillermo del Toro's Dr. Frankenstein in 2022. First...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
BTS RM and Suga are frank about their post-military plans
BTS RM and Suga are frank about their post-military plans
Piers Morgan labels Prince Harry, Meghan Markle documentary 'wretched' and 'despicable'
Piers Morgan labels Prince Harry, Meghan Markle documentary 'wretched' and 'despicable'
Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney as she wears dress filled with his face
Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney as she wears dress filled with his face
Prince William and Prince Harry Unite in Special Message for Charity
Prince William and Prince Harry Unite in Special Message for Charity
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take over Archewell Foundation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take over Archewell Foundation
Amber Heard appeals for new defamation trial
Amber Heard appeals for new defamation trial
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story