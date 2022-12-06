Producers of Netflix movie Troll teased sequel titles Troll 2

The makers of Troll have hinted at a sequel.

The movie was number one in most countries and number two in 89 countries.

Netflix monster movie The film’s director and producers have hinted at a sequel, titled Troll 2.

In an exclusive interview with What’s on Netflix, movie producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud hinted at a possible sequel to the film’s unresolved finale.

When the film’s director, Roar Uthaug, was also asked about it, he responded with “let’s wait and see” and stated that he wished to remain focused on the first installment.

Strand Sinkerud stated, “As filmmakers, you always have ambitions to make something that can last a little longer than one film. Of course, we have ambitions to make a sequel and perhaps two sequels, but it all depends on how the audience is responding to Troll.”

While Horn stated, “We can say it like this: this has been a great collaboration with Roar and Netflix and we’d love to do it again.”

Given that Troll was number one in most countries and number two in 89 countries, and that its trailer has had over 10 million views, a sequel may be imminent.

