Tory Lanez released from house arrest to prepare for trial

Tory Lanez ordered to be placed under house arrest and electronic monitoring
As he awaits trial on the charges related to the shooting of...
Tory Lanez was taken off house arrest so he could get ready for his felony assault trial in 2020.
Lanez’s stay at home was terminated on Monday by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford, according to Rolling Stone.
Lanez had defied court orders to remain 100 yards away and posed a danger to society, according to deputy district attorney Alexander Bott. Lanez was detained in April for violating court orders by tweeting about Megan and mentioning DNA evidence from a different Twitter account.
In October 2020, Lanez was charged with semiautomatic firearm assault, personal firearm usage, and driving while in possession of a loaded, unauthorized firearm. He entered a not guilty plea in November 2020.
