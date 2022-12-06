Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Tory Lanez released from house arrest to prepare for trial

Tory Lanez released from house arrest to prepare for trial

Articles
Advertisement
Tory Lanez released from house arrest to prepare for trial

Tory Lanez released from house arrest to prepare for trial

Advertisement
  • Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said that Lanez constituted a danger to society and had disregarded court instructions to stay 100 yards away.
  • Lanez was arrested in April for breaking court restrictions by addressing Megan on social media and revealing DNA evidence via a third-party Twitter account.
  • Lanez was charged with semiautomatic firearm assault, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unlicensed firearm in a vehicle in October 2020.
Advertisement

Tory Lanez was taken off house arrest so he could get ready for his felony assault trial in 2020.

Lanez’s stay at home was terminated on Monday by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford, according to Rolling Stone.

Lanez had defied court orders to remain 100 yards away and posed a danger to society, according to deputy district attorney Alexander Bott. Lanez was detained in April for violating court orders by tweeting about Megan and mentioning DNA evidence from a different Twitter account.

In October 2020, Lanez was charged with semiautomatic firearm assault, personal firearm usage, and driving while in possession of a loaded, unauthorized firearm. He entered a not guilty plea in November 2020.

Also Read

Tory Lanez ordered to be placed under house arrest and electronic monitoring
Tory Lanez ordered to be placed under house arrest and electronic monitoring

As he awaits trial on the charges related to the shooting of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry has authority to stop release of his Netflix show's teaser?
Prince Harry has authority to stop release of his Netflix show's teaser?
Will Kajol work with Shah Rukh Khan again? Know here
Will Kajol work with Shah Rukh Khan again? Know here
Video of Khloe Kardashian working out in gym goes viral
Video of Khloe Kardashian working out in gym goes viral
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
Aryan Khan confirms he's a writer, not an actor
Aryan Khan confirms he's a writer, not an actor
Fazila Qazi’s son Ahmed Nizamani’s wedding photos
Fazila Qazi’s son Ahmed Nizamani’s wedding photos
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story