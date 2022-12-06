Tory Lanez released from house arrest to prepare for trial

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said that Lanez constituted a danger to society and had disregarded court instructions to stay 100 yards away.

Lanez was arrested in April for breaking court restrictions by addressing Megan on social media and revealing DNA evidence via a third-party Twitter account.

Lanez was charged with semiautomatic firearm assault, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unlicensed firearm in a vehicle in October 2020.

Tory Lanez was taken off house arrest so he could get ready for his felony assault trial in 2020.

Lanez’s stay at home was terminated on Monday by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford, according to Rolling Stone.

