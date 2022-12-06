Will Kajol work with Shah Rukh Khan again? Know here

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan last worked together in Dilwale

Kajol was asked if she planned to work with SRK.

Kajol is preparing for the premiere of her film Salaam Venky.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 9, 2022.

Kajol revealed in a recent interview whether she hopes to work with Shah Rukh Khan in the near future.

In an interview, Kajol was asked if she planned to work with the Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan. She responded, “As of now nothing. I don’t know. Maybe we should ask him, but as of now, nothing immediately.”

Together, they worked on Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor also commended her co-star in Fanaa, Aamir Khan, for his versatility during a lengthy career.

Currently, Kajol is preparing for the premiere of her film Salaam Venky. Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Ahana Kumra have substantial roles in the film, which is directed by Revathy.

According to sources, Salaam Venky is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 9, 2022.

