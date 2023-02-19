Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will make a major announcement soon

Since leaving ABC with compensation packages.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship has changed.

While they did not appear to be concealing anything about their affair from followers.

Advertisement

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship has changed. While they did not appear to be concealing anything about their affair from followers, the two have apparently chosen to take their love to new heights.

Robach and Holms, who were seen last week taking a brief vacation together in Puerto Vallarta, are spending more time getting to know one another as they consider announcing their engagement. The couple could be seen holding hands and standing shoulder to shoulder in their most recent images, which some media sources have released. The happy smiles of the pair hinted at what they planned to do in the future.

Whether they are in their hometown or almost anywhere else, the two are travelling together and keeping a positive attitude. It should be noted that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were recently fired from their previous network and are currently jobless.

Also Read Amy Robach couldn’t risk her career for T.J. Holmes, says friends The love story of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is making headlines....