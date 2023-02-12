Amy Robach couldn’t risk her career for T.J. Holmes, says friends

The love story of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is making headlines.

And the couple’s acquaintances are of the opinion that they are in a committed relationship.

Robach was fired by ABC when Holmes was also fired “still claims that this is it.

Robach was fired by ABC when Holmes was also fired “still claims that this is it… [they’re] the real deal, but it’s starting to feel maybe more like — instead of [her] being a firm believer [of their love], now it’s more like she’s trying to convince herself that’s the case,” source told Page Six.

They are “best friends,” according to a source close to the couple who previously told the same newspaper that “they love each other.” “They are two consenting adults who have a romantic relationship. In their challenging marriages, they were each going through their own personal hell. They have supported one another, the insider previously stated.

The previous fans of ABC News are now searching for an other network. And despite reports and rumors that they’ll head to the upstart NewsNation, another source close to the couple claimed, “It’s definitely not true. That’s not going to happen.”

