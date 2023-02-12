Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Amy Robach couldn’t risk her career for T.J. Holmes, says friends
Amy Robach couldn’t risk her career for T.J. Holmes, says friends

Amy Robach couldn’t risk her career for T.J. Holmes, says friends

Articles
Advertisement
Amy Robach couldn’t risk her career for T.J. Holmes, says friends

Amy Robach couldn’t risk her career for T.J. Holmes, says friends

Advertisement
  • The love story of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is making headlines.
  • And the couple’s acquaintances are of the opinion that they are in a committed relationship.
  • Robach was fired by ABC when Holmes was also fired “still claims that this is it.
Advertisement

 Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is making headlines, and the couple’s acquaintances are of the opinion that they are in a committed relationship. Although Robach’s friends think “she is painting an image of how happy in love they are,” they are worried that she sacrificed her profession for a relationship that might not continue.

Robach was fired by ABC when Holmes was also fired “still claims that this is it… [they’re] the real deal, but it’s starting to feel maybe more like — instead of [her] being a firm believer [of their love], now it’s more like she’s trying to convince herself that’s the case,” source told Page Six.

They are “best friends,” according to a source close to the couple who previously told the same newspaper that “they love each other.” “They are two consenting adults who have a romantic relationship. In their challenging marriages, they were each going through their own personal hell. They have supported one another, the insider previously stated.

The previous fans of ABC News are now searching for an other network. And despite reports and rumors that they’ll head to the upstart NewsNation, another source close to the couple claimed, “It’s definitely not true. That’s not going to happen.”

Also Read

Amy Robach left ABC with better contract than T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach left ABC with better contract than T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach left ABC with a better contract than T.J. Holmes. Robach...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable family portrait with fans
Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable family portrait with fans
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave royal drama behind
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave royal drama behind
Beyonce and Harry Styles are among the first BRIT Awards winners
Beyonce and Harry Styles are among the first BRIT Awards winners
Rakhi Sawant shares her reaction to Kiara and Sidharth wedding
Rakhi Sawant shares her reaction to Kiara and Sidharth wedding
Meghan Markle has the 'perfect excuse' to skip King Charles' coronation
Meghan Markle has the 'perfect excuse' to skip King Charles' coronation
King Charles not willing to land ceremonial role to Andrew at coronation
King Charles not willing to land ceremonial role to Andrew at coronation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story