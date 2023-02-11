Britney Spears’ medical issues are more complex than fans think.

Fans may not be aware of how “much more complex” Britney Spears’ health concerns are, but those who know the singer say they are nonetheless concerned for her well-being.

Spears, 41, vented online on Thursday night in response to rumours that her inner circle had planned, then abandoned, an intervention for her. There has been mounting concern for Spears: It’s evident that many individuals don’t wish me well!

Despite the singer’s concerns, those who have worked closely with her argue that Spears shouldn’t be placed under another conservatorship, even if she still requires some type of assistance or care.

One highly placed insider claimed that “nobody outside the extremely limited conservatorship circle understands what Britney’s medical situation actually is “f people knew Britney’s actual medical status, I think it would reveal that her mental problems are far more severe than people realize.”

A source said: “Regardless of her mental condition, it isn’t necessarily appropriate for her to be under a conservatorship. There are less harsh ways to handle it.”

After experiencing a mental health crisis, mom-of-two Spears was placed under a tight conservatorship in 2008. Her father Jamie took charge of her financial and medical care at that time.

Jamie, 70, was removed from his daughter’s conservatorship in September 2021 after receiving a lot of backlash. It was then terminated a few months later as a result of a campaign from her horde of admirers in the “Free Britney” movement.

Spears has accused her father of trying to kill her and making her work nonstop in Las Vegas. She has also accused other family members of supporting her father’s actions.

Spears’ family refuted her allegations and insisted they were merely trying to assist. Whatever you may think about Jamie, he genuinely cares about his daughter, and I don’t believe he wants the details [about her health] to go public. Jamie still has feelings for Britney, despite what she may have stated, according to a source who is familiar with him.

Insider said, “I have never believed that Jamie is the villain in this situation. I think he has been unfairly vilified by people who know nothing about the situation and have nothing to do with it. I hate to say it, but he could be vindicated.”

“The judge Brenda Penny didn’t put her through an evaluation when she ended the conservatorship. That in itself was weird,” the insider continued.

Judge Penny declared that Spears had “no need for a capacity statement” at the time, pointing out that the conservatorship had been voluntary.

Adam Streisand, a Los Angeles-based lawyer hired by Spears in 2008, was unable to represent her after the judge in the case ruled that she lacked the mental capacity to choose a lawyer.

When fans captured Spears at a Hollywood restaurant in January, she was seen getting irate on camera.

Sam Asghari, who plays Spears’ husband, her manager, an interventionist, and physicians had planned to try to persuade the singer to seek therapy and seclude her in a home in Los Angeles for two months as they worried she was going to pass away on Thursday.

She met with a doctor, but the intervention never happened since it was deemed “unnecessary.” Despite noting that a strategy had been in place, Asghari acknowledged on Thursday that the “intervention did not materialize.”

In a statement Asghari, 28, said that his wife “is in complete charge of her life” and “will continue to make all decisions surrounding her care regardless of circumstances.”

“Speculation about her health is unacceptable and ought to stop right once,” he continued.

When asked if she needed an intervention, Spears responded, “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died.” Spears shared this on Instagram.

She continued, saying she’s doing “the best she can” and that it’s likely she will have to quit posting on Instagram since “there are certainly a lot of people that don’t wish me well!!!”

There’s too much negativity and drama going around, she wrote in a post on Friday that included a cartoon princess who appeared irritated. Today, I’m a unicorn because I want to be one!

